Aryavan Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 83.61% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 79.58% to Rs 25.41 croreNet profit of Aryavan Enterprise rose 83.61% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 79.58% to Rs 25.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 149.63% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.07% to Rs 55.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.4114.15 80 55.0635.97 53 OPM %5.126.29 -7.084.92 - PBDT1.701.04 63 4.882.08 135 PBT1.610.97 66 4.702.00 135 NP1.120.61 84 3.371.35 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:33 AM IST