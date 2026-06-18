Asahi Group Holdings forges alliance with Varun Beverages

To introduce a ready-to-drink, non-alcohol/non-carbonated dairy based product - CALPIS

Asahi Group Holdings has entered into a business alliance agreement for franchising the CALPIS brand with Varun Beverages to introduce the CALPIS products into the Indian market.

Starting in the second half of 2026 or thereafter, a ready-to-drink, non-alcohol/non-carbonated dairy based product will be launched under the name CALPIS, with two flavor offerings: Original and Mango. This marks Asahi Group's first entry into India's non-alcohol/non-carbonated beverage market.

CALPIS is Japan's pioneering fermented milk-based beverage with a refreshingly sweet and tangy taste that has been enjoyed for more than a century. The brand offers a variety of products, including a concentrate for home preparation and ready-to-drink versions.

Under this alliance, Asahi Group Holdings will be responsible for product development and providing technical support for the production of CALPIS-branded beverages, while its local subsidiary will oversee marketing and brand management. Varun Beverages will handle manufacturing, distribution and sales. This alliance enables Asahi Group to focus on product development and marketing in India, while Varun Beverages adds a product with unique value to its portfoliocreating a partnership expected to deliver mutual benefits.