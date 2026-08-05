Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 165.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 1392.07 crore

Net profit of Asahi India Glass rose 165.41% to Rs 149.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 1392.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1218.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1392.071218.5823.3115.78283.57143.72202.6575.77149.0856.17

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