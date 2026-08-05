Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 165.41% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 1392.07 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass rose 165.41% to Rs 149.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 1392.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1218.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1392.071218.58 14 OPM %23.3115.78 -PBDT283.57143.72 97 PBT202.6575.77 167 NP149.0856.17 165
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST