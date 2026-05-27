Asahi India Glass consolidated net profit rises 43.36% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 1325.47 croreNet profit of Asahi India Glass rose 43.36% to Rs 132.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 1325.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1147.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.16% to Rs 344.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 4906.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4551.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1325.471147.80 15 4906.024551.74 8 OPM %21.6317.14 -18.7116.83 - PBDT254.19172.89 47 755.19672.46 12 PBT179.37124.32 44 470.53480.94 -2 NP132.4892.41 43 344.70371.27 -7
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST