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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 42.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit rises 42.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

Sales decline 5.70% to Rs 144.05 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors rose 42.28% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.70% to Rs 144.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.96% to Rs 18.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 535.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 562.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales144.05152.75 -6 535.48562.36 -5 OPM %13.5611.18 -9.319.99 - PBDT19.7213.84 42 44.2943.75 1 PBT15.079.18 64 25.5624.98 2 NP10.877.64 42 18.7719.75 -5

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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