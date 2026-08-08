Asarfi Hospital consolidated net profit rises 36.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.21% to Rs 47.53 crore

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital rose 36.86% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.21% to Rs 47.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.47.5335.6819.8819.598.857.195.714.204.273.12

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