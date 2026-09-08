Ascensive receives tribal youth skill development mandate in Maharashtra

Ascensive Educare has been awarded a work order by Shabari Adivasi Vitta Va Vikas Mahamandal Maryadit, Nashik (Shabari Mahamandal) for providing residential skill-development training upto 1,700 Scheduled Tribe youth in Maharashtra under the Employment Based Skill Development Training Programme under the Tribal Development Department (Eklavya Kushal).

The total project cost of work order is Rs 10.58 crore.