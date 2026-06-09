Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 113.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 429.73 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 113.95% to Rs 205.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 95.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 429.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 383.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.31% to Rs 551.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 1657.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1457.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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