Asgard Alcobev consolidated net profit declines 49.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 78.28% to Rs 36.53 croreNet profit of Asgard Alcobev declined 49.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.28% to Rs 36.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.40% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.72% to Rs 101.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales36.5320.49 78 101.5158.10 75 OPM %9.099.81 -6.808.18 - PBDT3.201.80 78 5.674.07 39 PBT2.731.41 94 3.942.66 48 NP0.511.00 -49 0.971.88 -48
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST