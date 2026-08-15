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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asgard Alcobev consolidated net profit rises 207.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Asgard Alcobev consolidated net profit rises 207.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

Sales rise 150.66% to Rs 53.04 crore

Net profit of Asgard Alcobev rose 207.69% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 150.66% to Rs 53.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales53.0421.16 151 OPM %9.737.37 -PBDT4.181.31 219 PBT2.570.91 182 NP2.000.65 208

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:37 AM IST