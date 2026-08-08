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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 1616.12 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 4.99% to Rs 115.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 1616.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1355.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1616.121355.57 19 OPM %11.2213.41 -PBDT166.76163.34 2 PBT130.04131.84 -1 NP115.34109.86 5

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST