Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 15.67% to Rs 70.61 croreNet profit of Ashapuri Gold Ornament rose 68.75% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.67% to Rs 70.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 54.15% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 317.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 316.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.6183.73 -16 317.21316.30 0 OPM %1.571.33 -8.075.10 - PBDT1.231.90 -35 25.7316.89 52 PBT1.021.77 -42 25.0516.13 55 NP1.350.80 69 18.5612.04 54
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST