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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales decline 63.30% to Rs 107.45 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing rose 3.07% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 63.30% to Rs 107.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales107.45292.81 -63 OPM %7.024.05 -PBDT19.5821.34 -8 PBT16.3018.05 -10 NP13.1112.72 3

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:23 AM IST