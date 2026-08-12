Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 3.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 63.30% to Rs 107.45 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing rose 3.07% to Rs 13.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 63.30% to Rs 107.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.107.45292.817.024.0519.5821.3416.3018.0513.1112.72

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