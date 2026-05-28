Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 3.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.02% to Rs 322.85 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing rose 3.15% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.02% to Rs 322.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 546.33% to Rs 117.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.20% to Rs 1143.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 528.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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