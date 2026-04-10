Friday, April 10, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashiana Housing gains on acquiring 28.55 acres' land in Pune; sales potential at Rs 1,800-cr

Ashiana Housing gains on acquiring 28.55 acres' land in Pune; sales potential at Rs 1,800-cr

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Ashiana Housing surged 3.57% to Rs 329 after it has acquired a 28.55-acre land parcel on an outright purchase basis at Vadgaon, Taluka Maval, District Pune, for the development of a senior living project.

The company said this is its largest-ever land deal, with an estimated saleable area of around 20 lakh sq. ft. and a sales value potential of approximately Rs 1,800 crore.

Ashiana Housing engages in real estate activities, utilizing either owned or leased properties. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged by 420.2% to Rs 56.65 crore, driven by a 171.6% increase in net sales to Rs 361.85 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prestige Estates gains on Rs 9,000 crore Versova residential project entry

Prestige Estates gains on Rs 9,000 crore Versova residential project entry

GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 105- cr order from GHV (India)

GHV Infra gains on bagging Rs 105- cr order from GHV (India)

RailTel gains on bagging Rs 23-cr order from Goa Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board

RailTel gains on bagging Rs 23-cr order from Goa Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board

Shriram Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from CRISIL

Shriram Finance receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from CRISIL

Record turnout in Assam, Puducherry as Assembly polls remain largely peaceful

Record turnout in Assam, Puducherry as Assembly polls remain largely peaceful

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis