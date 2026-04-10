Ashiana Housing gains on acquiring 28.55 acres' land in Pune; sales potential at Rs 1,800-cr

Ashiana Housing surged 3.57% to Rs 329 after it has acquired a 28.55-acre land parcel on an outright purchase basis at Vadgaon, Taluka Maval, District Pune, for the development of a senior living project.

The company said this is its largest-ever land deal, with an estimated saleable area of around 20 lakh sq. ft. and a sales value potential of approximately Rs 1,800 crore.

Ashiana Housing engages in real estate activities, utilizing either owned or leased properties. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged by 420.2% to Rs 56.65 crore, driven by a 171.6% increase in net sales to Rs 361.85 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.