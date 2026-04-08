Ashiana Housing, Infosys, Swan Defence, Aurobindo Pharma, Prostarm Info in focus

Sammaan Capital shares are under the F&O ban on 8 April 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Banks, auto and realty stocks in focus ahead of RBI policy outcome due today. The Reserve Bank of Indias Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its three-day deliberations on Monday, 6 April 2026. It is widely expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25% amid heightened global uncertainties.

Ashiana Housing reported a sharp rise in its Q4 performance, with area booked at 11.19 lakh sq ft compared to 8.48 lakh sq ft in the corresponding period last year.

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Harness to accelerate agentic AI-led software delivery transformation for enterprises globally.

GAIL (India) has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping major, for the LNG carrier Energy Fidelity. The charter party agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services, a Singapore-based affiliate of Alpha Gas.

Aurobindo Pharma has secured final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Dapagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride extended-release tablets for the treatment of type-2 diabetes.

Biocon announced the commercial launch of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States. Both products were previously approved and granted interchangeable designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2025.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has received a new order worth Rs 1,5003,000 crore from Energy ONE for the construction of four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers. These will be the first ammonia dual-fuel ships built in India. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029.

Prostarm Info Systems has received a letter of award (LoA) as a subcontractor from Solarium Green Energy for executing complete engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works worth Rs 165 crore for a 50 MWac solar PV power project, excluding three years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services in Maharashtra.

Additionally, the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shenzhen Topband Co. to explore a potential strategic alliance for exclusive cooperation in battery energy storage systems (BESS). The company has signed a residential high-rise project in Goregaon (West), Mumbai. The project has a topline potential of around Rs 2,400 crore, with a total saleable carpet area of approximately 0.67 million sq ft.

Dredging Corporation of India has entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Colombo Dockyard Plc, strengthening regional maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

Aditya Birla Capital said that the Competition Commission of India has approved a primary capital investment of around Rs 2,750 crore in the companys subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, from Indriya, one of the entities of Advent International.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions announced the commissioning of its 185 MW hybrid renewable energy project at Kalavad, which is expected to add over Rs 165 crore annually to its revenue base in FY27 once stabilized. Comprising integrated solar and wind capacity, the project has been developed over approximately 12 months and will supply green energy to 17 corporate customers.