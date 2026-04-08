Ashiana Housing rises as Q4 sales value surges 124% YoY; area booked up over 32% YoY

Ashiana Housing jumped 6.88% to Rs 329.55 after the company said that the value of the area sold in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 1,289.70 crore, registering a growth of 124.4% compared with Rs 574.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

The area booked during the quarter ended 31 March 2026 stood at 11.19 lakh sq ft, up 31.96% YoY, with 665 units booked in Q4 FY26 compared with 597 units in Q4 FY25.

The company said that 849 units were launched in Q4 FY26, including projects in Bhiwadi, Gurugram, Pune, and Chennai, of which 394 units were sold (7.62 lakh sq ft; value of area sold: Rs 1,018.70 crore).

Higher sales in Q4 FY26 versus Q3 FY26 as well as Q4 FY25 were primarily attributable to the launch of Aaroham Phase I and Phase II in Gurugram (5.44 lakh sq ft; sales value Rs 832.50 crore).

Further, in Q4 FY26, handover commenced for Ashiana Shubham Phase-V (Chennai) and Ashiana Ekansh Phase-II (Jaipur).

Ashiana Housing engages in real estate activities, utilizing either owned or leased properties. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living, and kid-centric homes.

The companys consolidated net profit surged by 420.2% to Rs 56.65 crore, driven by a 171.6% increase in net sales to Rs 361.85 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.