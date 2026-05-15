Friday, May 15, 2026 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashiana Housing terminates land lease agreement for group housing project in Jaipur

Ashiana Housing terminates land lease agreement for group housing project in Jaipur

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
Ashiana Housing had entered into an agreement to lease with Mahindra World City (Jaipur) (MWC) on 30 October 2024 to acquire a land parcel admeasuring 20 acres (approx.) on long lease basis located in the Social Infrastructure Zone of Mahindra World City, Jaipur (Rajasthan) to develop a group housing project. This was reported to the stock exchanges on 06 November 2024.

Due to non-visibility of approvals required to be obtained by MWC, the parties have mutually decided to terminate the agreement to lease.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of IRB Infra approves to continue manage project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund

Board of IRB Infra approves to continue manage project SPVs of IRB InvIT Fund

JSW Energy commissions 250 MW renewable energy capacity

JSW Energy commissions 250 MW renewable energy capacity

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company wins bids for Tambia South Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company wins bids for Tambia South Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh

Hindustan Copper posts PAT of Rs 444.06 crore in Q4

Hindustan Copper posts PAT of Rs 444.06 crore in Q4

Rain Industries reports turnaround Q1 performance

Rain Industries reports turnaround Q1 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance