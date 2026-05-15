Ashiana Housing terminates land lease agreement for group housing project in Jaipur

Ashiana Housing had entered into an agreement to lease with Mahindra World City (Jaipur) (MWC) on 30 October 2024 to acquire a land parcel admeasuring 20 acres (approx.) on long lease basis located in the Social Infrastructure Zone of Mahindra World City, Jaipur (Rajasthan) to develop a group housing project. This was reported to the stock exchanges on 06 November 2024.

Due to non-visibility of approvals required to be obtained by MWC, the parties have mutually decided to terminate the agreement to lease.