Ashika Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 15.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.30% to Rs 168.69 crore

Net profit of Ashika Global Securities rose 15.48% to Rs 101.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.30% to Rs 168.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.168.69117.7281.8582.27134.1892.00129.7387.99101.3087.72

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