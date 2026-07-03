Ashika Global Securities to acquire 26% stake in Resurgent India Rating
Ashika Global Securities (formerly, Ashika Credit Capital), at its meeting held on 3 July 2026, has considered and approved to infuse in one or more tranches, an amount not exceeding Rs 26,000 and shall execute a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), for proposed acquisition of 26% equity stake in Resurgent India Rating (RIRPL), a company incorporated to carry on the business of a Credit Rating Agency (CRA).
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:50 PM IST