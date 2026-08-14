Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2100.00% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Capital rose 1350.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.440.02 2100 OPM %86.36-50.00 -PBDT0.350.03 1067 PBT0.350.03 1067 NP0.290.02 1350
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST