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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.540.40 35 OPM %33.3320.00 -PBDT0.770.73 5 PBT0.750.71 6 NP0.510.50 2

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:32 PM IST