Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 2.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.540.4033.3320.000.770.730.750.710.510.50

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