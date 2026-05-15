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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net Loss of Ashish Polyplast reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 15.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.053.66 11 15.0216.01 -6 OPM %2.962.46 -3.463.94 - PBDT-0.31-0.41 24 0.440.67 -34 PBT-0.38-0.48 21 0.190.38 -50 NP-0.34-0.40 15 0.130.25 -48

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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