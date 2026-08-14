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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 280.00% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 280.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.330.35 280 OPM %-4.51-71.43 -PBDT0.170.25 -32 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.040.12 -67

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:17 PM IST