Ashnisha Industries consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 280.00% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net profit of Ashnisha Industries declined 66.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 280.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.330.35-4.51-71.430.170.250.040.120.040.12

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