Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 113.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 34.18 crore

Net profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 113.58% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.34.1839.8417.4716.8913.337.6211.876.189.914.64

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