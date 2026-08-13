Ashnoor Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 113.58% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 34.18 croreNet profit of Ashnoor Textile Mills rose 113.58% to Rs 9.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.1839.84 -14 OPM %17.4716.89 -PBDT13.337.62 75 PBT11.876.18 92 NP9.914.64 114
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST