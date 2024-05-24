Business Standard
Ashok Leyland announces change in CFO

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Ashok Leyland announced the appointment of K.M Balaji as Chief Financial Officer.
Gopal Mahadevan, currently CFO and Whole Time Director, will continue to be associated with Ashok Leyland as Director Strategic Finance and M&A
Balaji K M, currently Deputy CFO, will take over the role of Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 June 2024.
Balaji has held a distinguished career with Ashok Leyland spanning 31 years where he has gained considerable experience in handling and managing different facets of the Finance function such as MIS, Budgeting, Product Cost Engineering, Indirect Taxes, Treasury, Investor Relations, Payables and Receivables.
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

