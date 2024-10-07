Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland bags supply order of electric trucks from Billion Electric Mobility

Ashok Leyland bags supply order of electric trucks from Billion Electric Mobility

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:04 PM IST

Ashok Leyland announced that it has received large order worth Rs 150 crore from Billion E-Mobility for delivery of 180 electric trucks.

The project entails supply of 180 electric trucks, involves boss electric vehicle and AVTR 55T electric tractors and the execution of the order will be during Q4 of fiscal year 24 and fiscal year 25.

The vehicles are designed to provide advanced performance, safety, and efficiency. The battery packs, positioned at the frame level ensuring compatibility with commonly used trailers and superstructures, come with IP67 protection to safeguard against water and dust ingress.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety. The vehicles also feature simultaneous dual-gun charging for faster recharging and are equipped with the widely used common charging standard 2 (CCS2).

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO of Ashok Leyland said, Ashok Leyland is proud of its partnership with BillionE Group as we commence deliveries of our AVTR 55T Electric Tractor and BOSS ICV Electric trucks. We are equally proud that in both BOSS and AVTR electric platforms, we have packed the most advanced and premium features making these products way superior in performance and TCO."

Kartikey Hariyani, founder & CEO of Billion E-Mobility & ChargeZone said, As we build our energy transition platform BillionE, an integrated mid-mile Electric Truck Platform as a collaboration between our group companies Billion E-Mobility and CHARGE ZONE,

We embark on a journey together towards a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable tomorrow, we thank Ashok Leyland for delivering the technologically advanced Electric vehicles AVTR 55T Tractor and BOSS, enabling us to take forward our commitment to driving a sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.

More From This Section

Wockhardt's once-a-day antibiotic drug 'WCK 6777' successfully concludes Phase I study

Wockhardt's once-a-day antibiotic drug 'WCK 6777' successfully concludes Phase I study

Gujarat Pipavav slides on weak Q2 performance

Gujarat Pipavav slides on weak Q2 performance

CG Power climbs after inking pact to acquire Renesas' RF Component biz

CG Power climbs after inking pact to acquire Renesas' RF Component biz

Natco Pharma soars after Mylan settles Ozempic patent dispute

Natco Pharma soars after Mylan settles Ozempic patent dispute

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

The scrip declined 1.33% to currently trade at Rs 222.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market Highlights, Oct 7: Sensex sheds 638pts, Nifty below 24,800; Mid, smallcap shares drag

Nobel Prize in Medicine

Nobel Prize in Medicine is awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun

Nobel, Nobel Prize

LIVE: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun win Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine for microRNA research

tomatoes

NCCF launches tomato sale at Rs 65/kg in Delhi-NCR to combat rising prices

Amazon

Amazon buys MX Player, merges it with miniTV to launch Amazon MX Player

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon