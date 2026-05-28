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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 14.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Ashok Leyland consolidated net profit rises 14.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 17138.90 crore

Net profit of Ashok Leyland rose 14.21% to Rs 1290.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1130.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 17138.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14636.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.72% to Rs 3471.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3106.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 56076.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48341.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17138.9014636.95 17 56076.0348341.76 16 OPM %19.3020.43 -19.1619.05 - PBDT2273.072071.27 10 6676.795667.58 18 PBT1959.061731.47 13 5539.234580.93 21 NP1290.701130.09 14 3471.033106.80 12

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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