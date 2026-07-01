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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland gains after June 2026 sales rise 25% YoY to 19,194 units

Ashok Leyland gains after June 2026 sales rise 25% YoY to 19,194 units

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Ashok Leyland advanced 2.89% to Rs 162.25 after the company reported a 25.18% increase in total vehicle sales (domestic and exports) to 19,194 units in June 2026, compared with 15,333 units sold in June 2025.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales rose 23.67% YoY to 12,156 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales increased 27.87% to 7,038 units in June 2026.

In the domestic market, total vehicle sales climbed 26.28% YoY to 17,912 units from 14,184 units a year earlier. Domestic M&HCV sales grew 25.50% to 11,131 units, while domestic LCV sales advanced 27.58% to 6,781 units.

Ashok Leyland is involved in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of commercial vehicles and also makes engines for industrial and marine applications, as well as forgings and castings.

 

For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, Ashok Leyland reported a 14.21% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,290.70 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.09% to Rs 17,138.90 crore.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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