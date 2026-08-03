Ashok Leyland gains as July 2026 vehicle sales surge 30% YoY to 19,590 units
Ashok Leyland advanced 3.01% to Rs 171.10 after the company reported a 30% increase in total vehicle sales (domestic and exports) to 19,590 units in July 2026, compared with 15,064 units sold in July 2025.Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales rose 29% YoY to 12,270 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales increased 32% YoY to 7,320 units during the month.
In the domestic market, total vehicle sales climbed 33% YoY to 17,980 units from 13,501 units in the corresponding month last year. Domestic M&HCV sales grew 36% YoY to 11,050 units, while domestic LCV sales rose 29% YoY to 6,930 units.
Ashok Leyland is involved in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of commercial vehicles and also makes engines for industrial and marine applications, as well as forgings and castings.
For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, Ashok Leyland reported a 14.21% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,290.70 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.09% to Rs 17,138.90 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST