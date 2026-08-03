Ashok Leyland gains as July 2026 vehicle sales surge 30% YoY to 19,590 units

Ashok Leyland advanced 3.01% to Rs 171.10 after the company reported a 30% increase in total vehicle sales (domestic and exports) to 19,590 units in July 2026, compared with 15,064 units sold in July 2025.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales rose 29% YoY to 12,270 units, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales increased 32% YoY to 7,320 units during the month.

In the domestic market, total vehicle sales climbed 33% YoY to 17,980 units from 13,501 units in the corresponding month last year. Domestic M&HCV sales grew 36% YoY to 11,050 units, while domestic LCV sales rose 29% YoY to 6,930 units.

Ashok Leyland is involved in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of commercial vehicles and also makes engines for industrial and marine applications, as well as forgings and castings.

For the quarter ended 31 March 2026, Ashok Leyland reported a 14.21% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,290.70 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.09% to Rs 17,138.90 crore.

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