Ashok Leyland Ltd down for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.56, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 47.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 18.06% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.56, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 24320.85. The Sensex is at 77922.32, up 1.35%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 8.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25790.35, up 2.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 314.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 166.62, down 0.49% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 47.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.05% slide in NIFTY and a 18.06% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.