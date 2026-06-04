Ashok Leyland Ltd down for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.75, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.75% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 12.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.75, down 0.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 9.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26092.8, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 286.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 145.98, down 0.99% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 23.75% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 12.39% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.4 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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