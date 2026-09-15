Ashok Leyland Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.8, down 2.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 0.23% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.8, down 2.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has eased around 9.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27304.5, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 99.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 159.59, down 3.18% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 18.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 0.23% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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