Ashok Leyland Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 166.17, down 2.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% slide in NIFTY and a 7.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 166.17, down 2.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 23871.2. The Sensex is at 76450.83, down 0.64%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has lost around 4.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28491.05, down 2.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 105.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.2, down 1.82% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 27.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.41% slide in NIFTY and a 7.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 26.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News