Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 178.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.85% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 20% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 178.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 12.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25117.1, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 194.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 178.27, up 1.07% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 73.85% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 20% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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