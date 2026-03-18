Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 1.53%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 178.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.85% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 20% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 178.8, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 12.13% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25117.1, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 194.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 178.27, up 1.07% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 73.85% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 20% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.13 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 1.57%, up for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 1.57%, up for third straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd soars 1.93%, Gains for third straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd soars 1.93%, Gains for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.63%, up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.63%, up for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd soars 2.77%

Bharat Forge Ltd soars 2.77%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayWhy are stock market up todayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Self Deportation OfferIran's Security Chief Ali LariPVR Inox Share PriceAther Energy SharePersonal Finance