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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 12.46%, up for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd spurts 12.46%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 171.98, up 12.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 29.19% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 171.98, up 12.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.58% on the day, quoting at 23952.55. The Sensex is at 77387.3, up 3.71%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has dropped around 8% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24373.3, up 6.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 783.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 287.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 172.08, up 12.29% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 68.05% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% gain in NIFTY and a 29.19% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:55 PM IST

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