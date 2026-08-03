Ashok Leyland Ltd Spurts 2.77%, BSE Auto index Rises 1.26%

Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 3.9% over last one month compared to 7.19% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.44% rise in the SENSEX

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose 2.77% today to trade at Rs 170.7. The BSE Auto index is up 1.26% to quote at 64062.3. The index is up 7.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hyundai Motor India Ltd increased 1.86% and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd added 1.34% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 22.36 % over last one year compared to the 2.13% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Ashok Leyland Ltd has added 3.9% over last one month compared to 7.19% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.44% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 77821 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 215.35 on 11 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 115 on 11 Aug 2025.

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