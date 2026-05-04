Ashok Leyland's total sales climb 9% YoY to 14,646 units in April'26

Ashok Leyland reported a 9% jump in total sales (domestic & exports) to 14,646 units in April 2026, compared with 13,421 units sold in April 2025.

Total medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales jumped 4% YoY to 8,302 units in April 2026, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales climbed 16% YoY to 6,344 units in April 2026.

In the domestic market, total vehicle sales increased 14% YoY to 14,242 units in April 2026, compared with 12,509 units in April 2025. Domestic M&HCV sales rose 8% YoY to 7,977 units, while LCV sales climbed 23% YoY to 6,265 units.

Ashok Leyland is involved in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of commercial vehicles and also makes engines for industrial and marine applications, as well as forgings and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 6.8% YoY to Rs 813.49 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 761.92 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.6% to Rs 14,761.95 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

The scrip rose 0.03% to Rs 162.15 on the BSE.

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