Ashok Leyland's total sales climb 9% YoY to 14,646 units in April'26
Ashok Leyland reported a 9% jump in total sales (domestic & exports) to 14,646 units in April 2026, compared with 13,421 units sold in April 2025.Total medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales jumped 4% YoY to 8,302 units in April 2026, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales climbed 16% YoY to 6,344 units in April 2026.
In the domestic market, total vehicle sales increased 14% YoY to 14,242 units in April 2026, compared with 12,509 units in April 2025. Domestic M&HCV sales rose 8% YoY to 7,977 units, while LCV sales climbed 23% YoY to 6,265 units.
Ashok Leyland is involved in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of commercial vehicles and also makes engines for industrial and marine applications, as well as forgings and castings.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 6.8% YoY to Rs 813.49 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 761.92 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.6% to Rs 14,761.95 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.
The scrip rose 0.03% to Rs 162.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST