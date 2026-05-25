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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland secures order for 715 vehicle from VRL Logistics

Ashok Leyland secures order for 715 vehicle from VRL Logistics

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Ashok Leyland announced that it has bagged an order of 715 vehicles from VRL Logistics, a key logistics player in India. The order includes AVTR 3120 haulage trucks, BOSS 1615 trucks and Oyster staff buses. This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening the partnership between the two companies and further reinforces Ashok Leyland's position as a trusted mobility partner. Building on a strong and enduring partnership, deliveries are progressing as planned, with 300 trucks already delivered and the remaining 415 scheduled for execution in the current year.
 

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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