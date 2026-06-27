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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon bags $35.42 mln highway contract in Guyana

Ashoka Buildcon bags $35.42 mln highway contract in Guyana

Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a four-lane highway construction project in Guyana.

The contract has been awarded by the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Guyana, for the construction of a four-lane highway from Versailles, West Bank Demerara to Parika, East Bank Essequibo, Region No. 3 (Lot 8).

The project is valued at $35.42 million and is scheduled to be completed within 20 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

On a consolidated basis, net profit plunged 67.5% YoY to Rs 146.80 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations fell 27.5% to Rs 1,954.30 crore. Profit before tax dropped 66.9% to Rs 159.52 crore.

 

The counter declined 2.57% to end at Rs 130.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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