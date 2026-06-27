Ashoka Buildcon bags highway project of USD 35.42 million in Guyana
Ashoka Buildcon has successfully bid for project of Central Housing and Planning Authority, Guyana. The company has received a letter of acceptance for the project entailing construction of Four (4) Lane Highway from Versailles, West Bank Demerara to Parika, East Banbk Essequibo, Region No. 3 - Lots 1 - 17. The accepted value of the Project is GYD$ 7,455,455,867 (35.42 Million USD)
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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 1:51 PM IST