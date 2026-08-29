Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 602-cr order from RVNL

Ashoka Buildcon announced that it has secured a Rs 602.16-crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) for electro-mechanical works for tunnels under the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project in Uttarakhand.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves electro-mechanical works comprising 33/11 kV and 11/0.433 kV GIS substations, HT and LT cables, DG sets, lighting, UPS systems, ventilation systems, fire-fighting systems and other associated works for Tunnels T-13, T-14, T-15 and T-16 under Package E-4.

The order is scheduled to be executed within 30 months from the date of commencement. The company will be required to submit a performance bank guarantee of Rs 25.51 crore to RVNL. The defect liability period for the project is two years.

The company clarified that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction. It added that neither the promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads. On a consolidated basis, net profit plunged 67.5% YoY to Rs 146.80 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations fell 27.5% to Rs 1,954.30 crore. Profit before tax dropped 66.9% to Rs 159.52 crore.

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon shed 0.22% to settle at Rs 112.70 on Friday, 28 August 2026.

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