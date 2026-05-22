Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 66.88% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 1954.30 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 66.88% to Rs 143.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 432.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 1954.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2694.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.52% to Rs 2550.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1694.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 7519.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10036.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1954.302694.42 -27 7519.8810036.63 -25 OPM %13.2128.84 -24.9729.09 - PBDT213.76520.98 -59 1149.311844.49 -38 PBT172.87481.28 -64 988.671554.78 -36 NP143.14432.23 -67 2550.011694.10 51
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:16 AM IST