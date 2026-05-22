Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 66.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 1954.30 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 66.88% to Rs 143.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 432.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 1954.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2694.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.52% to Rs 2550.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1694.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 7519.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10036.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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