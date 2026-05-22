Ashoka Buildcon slides as Q4 PAT decline 18% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Ashoka Buildcon declined 4.16% to Rs 123.20 after reporting a decline in both standalone and consolidated earnings for the quarter ended March 2026.

On a standalone basis, net profit fell 18.1% year-on-year to Rs 48.85 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations declined 10.3% to Rs 1,771.87 crore compared with Rs 1,974.82 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at Rs 75.27 crore, down 4.2% YoY, while EBITDA declined 7% to Rs 168.2 crore. However, EBITDA margin improved slightly to 9.2% from 9% in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a consolidated basis, net profit plunged 67.5% YoY to Rs 146.80 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations fell 27.5% to Rs 1,954.30 crore. Profit before tax dropped 66.9% to Rs 159.52 crore. Total expenses declined 20.2% YoY to Rs 1,814.16 crore, with material costs at Rs 527.56 crore (down 23.7%), employee expenses at Rs 103.88 crore (up 3.7%), and finance costs sharply lower at Rs 82.41 crore (down 74.1%).

Standalone debt stood at Rs 1,127 crore, comprising Rs 70 crore of equipment loans, Rs 757 crore of working capital loans, and Rs 300 crore of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Consolidated debt was Rs 2,778 crore.

As of March 31, 2026, the companys order book stood at Rs 15,312 crore, with Road EPC forming the largest segment at Rs 7,084 crore (46.3%), followed by Power Transmission & Distribution at Rs 4,627 crore (30.2%). Road HAM contributed Rs 1,619 crore (10.6%), Railways Rs 1,420 crore (9.3%), and Building EPC Rs 562 crore (3.7%).

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.

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