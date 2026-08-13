Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 185.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.32% to Rs 4.07 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 185.84% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.32% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.075.45-18.189.543.561.273.381.133.231.13

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