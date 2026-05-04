Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 311.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 59.48% to Rs 10.35 croreNet profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 311.11% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.48% to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.14% to Rs 10.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.90% to Rs 27.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.356.49 59 27.7038.96 -29 OPM %23.29-48.84 -23.399.63 - PBDT4.860.12 3950 14.688.62 70 PBT4.470.22 1932 13.847.96 74 NP2.220.54 311 10.807.34 47
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST