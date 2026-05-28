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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashram Online.com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ashram Online.com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net loss of Ashram Online.com reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.140.11 27 0.480.35 37 OPM %-71.43-90.91 --85.42-108.57 - PBDT00 0 -0.09-0.05 -80 PBT00 0 -0.10-0.06 -67 NP-0.010.01 PL -0.13-0.07 -86

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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