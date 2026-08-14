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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashram Online.com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Ashram Online.com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net Loss of Ashram Online.com reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.10 30 OPM %-76.92-110.00 -PBDT-0.01-0.03 67 PBT-0.01-0.03 67 NP-0.02-0.04 50

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:15 PM IST