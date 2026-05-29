Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 260.00% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net loss of Ashtasidhhi Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 260.00% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 329.49% to Rs 6.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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