Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 37.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.78% to Rs 48.66 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries declined 37.68% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 48.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.84% to Rs 22.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.46% to Rs 149.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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